Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.