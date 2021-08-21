Cancel
Saratoga, CA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Saratoga

 8 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Saratoga.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga:


1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Saratoga, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Senior Recruiter (Product and Technology)

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Sunnyvale, CA

💰 $69 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they are building a different kind of company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. 100% Remote - West Coast - Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Milpitas, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a Sales Associate/ Account Manager with experience in Biotech Sales! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Emmet Nitto Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (JA)

📍 Redwood City, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar-Assistant Manager! We are part of Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest Franchisee in the United States operating Applebee's, Panera, Taco Bell, Arby's, Pizza Hut ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. URGENT NEED! Assembler (Entry Level)

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Now! Please call ROSIE @ 414-312-5144 ext. 1110 and your application will be prioritized! No experience required. What's in it for you? * Pay Rate: AM shift $21/hr. ($31.50 overtime) PM shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Support Specialist

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Menlo Park, CA

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they are building a different kind of company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Office Administrator

🏛️ Team Esface Basketball Academy

📍 Redwood City, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Under supervision of the CEO and CPA, this position provides administrative support for the company, with an emphasis on responsibilities related to bookkeeping and human resources. Performs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Shipping & Receiving Clerk

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Mountain View, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring a shipping and receiving clerk for a start up aviation company in Mountain View, CA! Job Description * Load and unload trucks using forklift, and electric pallet * jacks. * Operate small to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. JOBS|Assembly|No Experience needed|Fremont 94538|Pays $23.10

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Associate (No Experience needed, Everyone can apply) at Fremont, CA 94538. Pays up to $23.10/hour with attractive benefits. Job Overview: Manpower has immediate need for Production ...

Click Here to Apply Now

