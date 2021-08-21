HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.