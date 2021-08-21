Cancel
Mansfield, LA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Mansfield

Mansfield Updates
Mansfield Updates
 8 days ago

(MANSFIELD, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mansfield.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mansfield:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYspISH00

1. CDL-A Dedicated Regional Company Driver, Shreveport, LA

🏛️ Trimac

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $25,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$3,000 Sign-On Bonus CDL-A DEDICATED OWNER OPERATOR TRUCK DRIVERS Speak with a Recruiter now! Trimac Transportation is a North American leader in the bulk transportation industry. With over 140 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit - $4,098/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $4,098 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $4080 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Coushatta, LA

💰 $4,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Coushatta, LA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $4080 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales (Remote) - FREE Leads - Full Training

🏛️ IHC Specialty Benefits - Advisor Division

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About 44 million people in this country do not have health insurance, and another 38 million have inadequate health insurance. This means that nearly one-third of Americans face each day without the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Child Care Worker

🏛️ Fellowship Learning Center

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Child Care Worker to join our team! You will assist in the development and supervision of children. Responsibilities: * Supervise and interact with children in a safe and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. LA - Occupational Therapist - Shreveport - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads.SNF experience required.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. HVAC Refrigeration Service Technician

🏛️ Hall's Heating & Air

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC / Refrigeration Service Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems, and work on commercial refrigeration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Music Instructors - Guitar Center (Shreveport, LA)

🏛️ Guitar Center

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SEEKING MUSIC INSTRUCTORS for GUITAR CENTER (Shreveport, LA) Guitar | Drums | Piano | Bass | Vocal | DJ Under the direction of the Lessons Lead and Store Manager, the Instructor will provide each ...

Click Here to Apply Now

