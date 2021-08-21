Hiring Now: These roles are open in Beaver Dam

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Companies in Beaver Dam are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beaver Dam:

1. Company Truck Driving - CDL A - Local, Regional, OTR

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

2. Sales Rep From Home- Leads Available- Part/Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $180,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,641 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $2,641 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Owensboro, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

4. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2340 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $2,340 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Owensboro, KY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2340 / Week About ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Part Time Hours / Full time Pay - Property Inspectors Needed

🏛️ Metro Public Adjustment

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Inspectors Needed FT/PT 25 Year Old Company To set up an interview with Jay click this link: -interview-for-property-inspections- position?month=2020 -08 Bring your life/work experience to a ...

7. Human Resources Generalist (part-time)

🏛️ Integrity HR

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Excellent Opportunity for an HR Professional looking for flexibility and opportunity!! If you have a passion for providing exceptional customer (client) service and enjoying having something new to ...

8. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Crown Services, Inc. - Hopkinsville

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crown Services, Inc. is currently looking for a Customer Service Representative in the Owensboro, KY Area. Shift: FIRST, RESUME REQUIRED The customer services rep is responsible for handling the ...

9. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Russell Tobin & Associates

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Russell Tobin is looking for a Mortgage Data Entry Clerk for our Fortune 500 client in Owensboro, KY. Position is 1st shift and $12.59/hr. Apply today for immediate consideration! Requirements

10. Physician: Day Hospitalist Needed in Kentucky | JOB-2704752

🏛️ CompHealth

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $25,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come practice in a main hub of western Kentucky and a premier city in the Midwest. There is a low crime rate and cost of living, a high quality of life and wide variety of housing options located in ...