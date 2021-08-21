Cancel
Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $355.00

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $194,291.30 and $355.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

