Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Ocala, FL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

2. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Interlachen, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

6. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DB02

🏛️ The Blake Group

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

7. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will provide ...

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Eustis, FL

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

10. Financial Services - Work From Home

🏛️ Spade Recruiting

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary AIL is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service with complete transparency and integrity