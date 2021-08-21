Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tupelo

(TUPELO, AR) Companies in Tupelo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tupelo:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $5,006 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $5,006 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Batesville, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

2. Med Surg/Tele RN

🏛️ FocusPoint Healthcare

📍 Searcy, AR

💰 $3,937 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Surg Nurses needed in Arkansas Overall Assignment Amount: $31,496+ (Based on 36 hrs) Overall Weekly Amount: $ 3,937+ (Based on 36 hrs) Start Date: ASAP Duration: 8-week assignment Three or Four ...

3. Team Truck Driving Job in Newport, AR

🏛️ Hill Bros

📍 Newport, AR

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Team Truck Driving Job - Newport, Arkansas CDL-A DEDICATED TEAM TRUCK DRIVER JOBS Dedicated CDL-A team driving runs open on I-80 between NE and CO! Earn industry-leading pay while ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Newport, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - AR106

📍 Searcy, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. Sport Clips is looking for super talented hair stylists and barbers who are passionate about cutting hair and making their clients ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Personal Banker I

🏛️ SOUTHERN MISSOURI SAVINGS BANK

📍 Bradford, AR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Bradford Br. 31 - Bradford, AR Position Type Full Time Salary Range $12.00 - $16.20 Hourly Description PRIMARY PURPOSE OF JOB This position is the focal point in ...

8. Work from Home - Sales

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Augusta, AR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Sales Ready to begin the next chapter in your career? Do you want to work from Home? Are you an Outstanding Sales Professional with the drive and focus to deliver award-winning ...

9. Packer Team Member Part Time Weekends

🏛️ Shearer's Foods

📍 Newport, AR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION APPLICANTS FOR PART TIME WEEKEND PACKER ROLES Seeking to hire immediately for all shifts: 7am-3pm, 3pm-11pm and 11pm - 7am openings. Starting pay is $17.00/hour We are holding an onsite ...

10. Front Counter Parts/Sales/Service

🏛️ Roetzel RV & Parts Sales

📍 Searcy, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Performs a variety of in-store customer service, marketing, promotional, advertising, and stocking duties related to the receiving and sale of parts and accessories. Responsibilities