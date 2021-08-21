TwoKeyEconomy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.