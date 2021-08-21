Cancel
Wichita, KS

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Wichita, KS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Wichita-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-Time Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Tailored Roofing and Remodeling

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job description Inside Sales Tailored Remodeling is searching for new Associates to help homeowners create the home of their dreams. You will lead homeowners through a detailed script over the phone ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Financial Services / Entry-Level & Part-Time - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Van Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time Van Drivers in Wichita, Kansas At First Student, our Van Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Wedding Plan Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$27/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $27/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Wedding Plan

Click Here to Apply Now

