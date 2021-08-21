Hiring Now: These roles are open in Steamboat Springs

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Steamboat Springs.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Steamboat Springs:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1636.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $1,636 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Steamboat Springs, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration ...

3. Human Resource Director

🏛️ HORIZONS SPECIALIZED SERVICES

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Responsibilities * This position will lead and direct the routine functions of the Human Resources (HR) Department including hiring and training staff, administering payroll and benefits, and ...

4. Regional Chef at Destination Hospitality Group

🏛️ Patrick Funk

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHEFS WANTED! Destination Hospitality is seeking qualified and talented culinary professionals to join the team! Why Aurum Food & Wine? Since 2014 Destination Hospitality restaurants have ...

5. Listing/Transaction Coordinator

🏛️ Team Yazbeck with Coldwell Banker

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a highly motivated, growth-minded, service-oriented individual to join a growing real estate team whose mission is to elevate the real estate experience for their clients and communities of ...

6. Assistant Manager at Aurum Food and Wine

🏛️ Sydney Nelson

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGERS WANTED Aurum Food & Wine Steamboat is seeking qualified and talented hospitality professionals to join the team! Why Aurum Food & Wine? Since 2014 Destination Hospitality ...

7. Counter Sales

🏛️ M&N Plumbing Supply Company in Steamboat Springs Area

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Counter Sales - M&N Plumbing Supply Company in Steamboat Springs Area M&N Plumbing Supply Company in Steamboat Springs Area is hiring Counter Sales. Responsibilities: Counter Sales (customer service ...

8. Full Time Office Assistant

🏛️ Budget Blinds of Steamboat-Laramie

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a member of the Budget Blinds of Steamboat Springs, CO team that encourages and appreciates employee contributions! Budget Blinds the #1 window coverings franchise in North America, customer ...

9. HIRING NOW // Well-known Mortgage Company Hiring An Admin// $15 - 19/hour

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Well-Known Mortgage Company Hiring An Admin - Must have at-least one year of mortgage experience! Description: Assist originator in appointment setting with prospective and new applicants. Provide ...

10. Sterilization Assistant or Dental Assistant

🏛️ Dr. Paul Andrews

📍 Steamboat Springs, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sterilization Assistant or Dental Assistant - Dr. Paul Andrews No Experience necessary, we will train! If you choose to only be a Sterilization Assistant, that is fine! If you are a Dental Assistant ...