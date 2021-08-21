HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,394 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 641.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.