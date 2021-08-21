Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.