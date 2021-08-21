Minter Network Price Tops $0.0038 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $13,628.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.