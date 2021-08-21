Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Minter Network Price Tops $0.0038 (BIP)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $13,628.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bip#Price Discovery#Us Dollars#Minter Network Price Tops#Bip#Usdt#Xrp#Dot#Btc#Cryptocompare#Gdax#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy