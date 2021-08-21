Ready for a change? These Machias jobs are accepting applications

(MACHIAS, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Machias.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Machias:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Machias, ME. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2574 / Week ...

3. Fish Processing Labourer - ME

🏛️ Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

📍 Machiasport, ME

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: FISH PROCESSING LABORER True North Maine has an opportunity for highly motivated individuals to join our processing team located at our facility in Machiasport, Maine. Cooke is a global ...

4. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Calais, ME At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

5. Med-surg Adult nights 13 Weeks 181895

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,251 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,251 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,227 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,227 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

8. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2160 per week in ME- Machias, ME

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...