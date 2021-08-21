Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Machias, ME

Ready for a change? These Machias jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 8 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Machias.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Machias:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYsodcN00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Machias, ME. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2574 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Fish Processing Labourer - ME

🏛️ Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

📍 Machiasport, ME

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: FISH PROCESSING LABORER True North Maine has an opportunity for highly motivated individuals to join our processing team located at our facility in Machiasport, Maine. Cooke is a global ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Calais, ME At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Med-surg Adult nights 13 Weeks 181895

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,251 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,251 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,227 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,227 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2160 per week in ME- Machias, ME

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
15
Followers
240
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
City
Calais, ME
City
Machiasport, ME
State
Maine State
City
Mexico, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Cdl#Forward Air#Onestaff Medical#Me Machias#Nomad Health Machias#U S Xpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy