Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Per Share#Moving Average#Appf#Eps#Appfolio Company Profile#Appfolio Property Manager#Tenant Screening Services#Mycase#Appfolio Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy