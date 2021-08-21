Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.