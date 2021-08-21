Cancel
Meridian, TX

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Meridian

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 8 days ago

(MERIDIAN, TX) Companies in Meridian are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Meridian:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYsoayC00

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox

🏛️ 1845

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. RN Hospice/Home Health

🏛️ Lutheran Sunset Ministries

📍 Clifton, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring RN Hospice/Home Health Our mission is to provide person-centered services based on Christian values. We are looking for a caring, compassionate, and dependable RN for our hospice/home care

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Construction-Line Worker: Up to $31/hr!

🏛️ Windstream Communications

📍 Rio Vista, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and communities is our top ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Assistant

🏛️ Insurance One Agency

📍 Blum, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DALLAS, TEXAS Looking for an assistant to help with service work, specials projects, marketing. If you have experience with Mailchimp and social media marketing that is a plus, but not required. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Crew Member

🏛️ Popeye's

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crew Member As a Crew Member at Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, the main job responsibility is to serve and interact with customers with one hundred percent customer service satisfaction in mind. Crew ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Member Service Representative I - Cleburne

🏛️ United Cooperative Services

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Cooperative Services has an open position for a Member Service Representative in our Cleburne Member Service Department. Candidate should have a stable, verifiable work history, with an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Network Analyst- Cleburne

🏛️ United Cooperative Services

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $59,567 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Cooperative Services has an open position for a Network Analyst in the Cleburne Internet Services Department. Candidate should have a stable, verifiable work history, with an acceptable Motor ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Hvac Technician

🏛️ Maintenants Heating & Air

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Hvac Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Responsibilities: * Install new heating, ventilation, and air ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Field Service & Sales Representative - Dallas, TX

🏛️ Martin Engineering

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Celebrating our 77th year, Martin Engineering is a privately owned global manufacturing company located in Neponset, IL. A leader in our industry, we believe it is our people who are responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. General Laborer

🏛️ Superior Concrete Products

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: General Manufacturer Worker / Laborer POSITION SUMMARY: General Manufacturer Worker / Laborers work in a concrete manufacturing plant. Factory workers and laborers will prepare and clean ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
ABOUT

With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

