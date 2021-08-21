Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Meridian

(MERIDIAN, TX) Companies in Meridian are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Meridian:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox

1845

Cleburne, TX

$12,000 weekly

Full-Time



Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. RN Hospice/Home Health

Lutheran Sunset Ministries

Clifton, TX

$32 hourly

Full-Time



Now Hiring RN Hospice/Home Health Our mission is to provide person-centered services based on Christian values. We are looking for a caring, compassionate, and dependable RN for our hospice/home care

3. Construction-Line Worker: Up to $31/hr!

Windstream Communications

Rio Vista, TX

$31 hourly

Full-Time



Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and communities is our top ...

4. Assistant

Insurance One Agency

Blum, TX

$18 hourly

Full-Time



DALLAS, TEXAS Looking for an assistant to help with service work, specials projects, marketing. If you have experience with Mailchimp and social media marketing that is a plus, but not required. This ...

5. Crew Member

Popeye's

Cleburne, TX

$12 hourly

Full-Time



Crew Member As a Crew Member at Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, the main job responsibility is to serve and interact with customers with one hundred percent customer service satisfaction in mind. Crew ...

6. Member Service Representative I - Cleburne

United Cooperative Services

Cleburne, TX

$17 hourly

Full-Time



United Cooperative Services has an open position for a Member Service Representative in our Cleburne Member Service Department. Candidate should have a stable, verifiable work history, with an ...

7. Network Analyst- Cleburne

United Cooperative Services

Cleburne, TX

$59,567 yearly

Full-Time



United Cooperative Services has an open position for a Network Analyst in the Cleburne Internet Services Department. Candidate should have a stable, verifiable work history, with an acceptable Motor ...

8. Hvac Technician

Maintenants Heating & Air

Cleburne, TX

$20 hourly

Full-Time



We are looking for a Hvac Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Responsibilities: * Install new heating, ventilation, and air ...

9. Field Service & Sales Representative - Dallas, TX

Martin Engineering

Cleburne, TX

$100,000 yearly

Full-Time



Celebrating our 77th year, Martin Engineering is a privately owned global manufacturing company located in Neponset, IL. A leader in our industry, we believe it is our people who are responsible for ...

10. General Laborer

Superior Concrete Products

Cleburne, TX

$13 hourly

Full-Time



JOB TITLE: General Manufacturer Worker / Laborer POSITION SUMMARY: General Manufacturer Worker / Laborers work in a concrete manufacturing plant. Factory workers and laborers will prepare and clean ...