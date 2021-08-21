Cancel
Moscow, TN

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Moscow Daily
 8 days ago

(Moscow, TN) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Help Desk Specialist

🏛️ Revolution Technologies

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RevUp Your Career as a Help Desk Specialist Job Title: Help Desk Specialist Job Location: Remote, but must be local - Memphis, TN Rate/Salary: $24 per Hr. No C2C Candidates will be considered. There ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Collierville, TN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Collierville, TN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Germantown, TN

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Emerge Work At Home

📍 Michigan City, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Remote Customer Service Representative Job Type : Full-time & Part-time Pay: $12.00 per hour Job Summary As a Remote Customer Service representative at Emerge, you will be responsible for ...

