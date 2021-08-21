Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Hamilton

(HAMILTON, MT) Companies in Hamilton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hamilton:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Pinesdale, MT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Hamilton, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Experienced Equipment (Trackhoe/Skidsteer) Operator with Valid CDL

🏛️ CTS, Inc.

📍 Florence, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CTS Inc. is currently interviewing for experienced equipment operators who also have a current CDL. Looking for career minded individuals capable of travel around the Northwest. Please visit www ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Florence, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. Crisis Stabilization Worker - Relief

🏛️ Western Montana Mental Health Center

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHY WORK FOR WMMHC? Western Montana Mental Health Center is Montana's largest community mental health center with a mission-driven purpose of serving our communities. We serve well over 15,000 ...

6. Executive Director

🏛️ Bitterroot Performing Arts Council

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $32,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to lead a nonprofit organization that brings the performing arts to the beautiful Bitterroot Valley of western Montana? The BPAC Executive Director is a key position and primarily ...

7. Security Guard (On- Call)

🏛️ Cape Fox Shared Services

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cape Fox Facilities Services is seeking Security Guards (Part-Time) to join our team in Hamilton, MT in support of the NIH's Rocky Mountain Laboratories. Responsibilities: * Observe and report ...

8. Retail Hardware Sales

🏛️ Western Building Center - Stevensville

📍 Stevensville, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Western Building Center in Stevensville has a full-time contractor sales position that will give you the opportunity to excel in a fast-paced retail environment. Applicants must have a working ...

9. Collision Repair Technician

🏛️ Wimps Body Works

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a fast paced Collision Repair Facility located in western Montana in the heart of the Bitterroot Valley. Recreation opportunities such as camping, hunting, fishing, boating along with numerous ...

10. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...