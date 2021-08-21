Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Powers, OR) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Software Developer C#
🏛️ The RDRG Inc
📍 Myrtle Point, OR
💰 $65 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Full Remote - Developer Role - Aerospace Must be able to work W2 - direct with no 3rd party involved. 10 Yrs + development experience - C# Programming - SQL - Aircraft/Weapons systems * Excellent ...
2. Project Engineer Manufacturing (RFID)
🏛️ Task Management, Inc.
📍 Myrtle Point, OR
💰 $110,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Project Engineer Remote US - 80-110k. Your mission: You belong to our Professional Service Team, and report to our Vice President of Professional Services. Will be traveling to client site 50% of the ...
3. Insurance Agent - Remote
🏛️ DealerPolicy
📍 Coquille, OR
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...
4. Senior Full Stack Engineer
🏛️ Hire IT People Inc
📍 Myrtle Point, OR
💰 $60 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position: Senior Full Stack Engineer with AWS Lambda, S3, API Gateway, RESTful Location: Remote Duration: Full Time Remote in the US or Canada with travel onsite to New Hampshire NH for 1 week every ...
5. Front End Web Developer
🏛️ The RDRG Inc
📍 Myrtle Point, OR
💰 $50 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are currently interviewing talented, and passionate individuals to join a tremendous team working on multiple fronts with the newest technologies. It is remote, but we are hoping to find someone ...
6. Software Engineer 4
🏛️ Maxonic, Inc.
📍 Myrtle Point, OR
💰 $61 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Employment Type: Contract \r \r Job title: Software Engineer 4 \r \r Job location: Remote \r \r Duration : 12+ months \r \r Pay rate: $61/hr on W2 \r \r \r \r Seeking a Senior Software Engineer Level ...
