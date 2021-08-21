Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powers, OR

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Powers Today
Powers Today
 8 days ago

(Powers, OR) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bYsoFd300

1. Software Developer C#

🏛️ The RDRG Inc

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Remote - Developer Role - Aerospace Must be able to work W2 - direct with no 3rd party involved. 10 Yrs + development experience - C# Programming - SQL - Aircraft/Weapons systems * Excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Project Engineer Manufacturing (RFID)

🏛️ Task Management, Inc.

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Project Engineer Remote US - 80-110k. Your mission: You belong to our Professional Service Team, and report to our Vice President of Professional Services. Will be traveling to client site 50% of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Coquille, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Senior Full Stack Engineer

🏛️ Hire IT People Inc

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Senior Full Stack Engineer with AWS Lambda, S3, API Gateway, RESTful Location: Remote Duration: Full Time Remote in the US or Canada with travel onsite to New Hampshire NH for 1 week every ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Front End Web Developer

🏛️ The RDRG Inc

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently interviewing talented, and passionate individuals to join a tremendous team working on multiple fronts with the newest technologies. It is remote, but we are hoping to find someone ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Software Engineer 4

🏛️ Maxonic, Inc.

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $61 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Employment Type: Contract \r \r Job title: Software Engineer 4 \r \r Job location: Remote \r \r Duration : 12+ months \r \r Pay rate: $61/hr on W2 \r \r \r \r Seeking a Senior Software Engineer Level ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Powers Today

Powers Today

Powers, OR
8
Followers
201
Post
769
Views
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Point, OR
City
Coquille, OR
City
Powers, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working From Home#Work From Home#No 3rd Party#Rfid#Task Management#Professional Service Team#Professional Services#Dealerpolicy#S3#Api Gateway#Full Time Remote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Economysportswar.com

If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...
Softwareurbanmatter.com

Tools That HR Pros Need To Make Their Lives Easier

Many entrepreneurs and business owners are specialists in their fields; but, management skills are not necessarily second nature. Employee benefits, payroll issues, and interoffice conflicts may all become tough to manage as a company grows. When the company reaches a certain mass, management must determine whether or not to put...
Technologychannele2e.com

IT Services Delivery: How to Measure Employee Experience

Employee experience comprises a series of positive and negative events that generate satisfaction or frustration, which will be different for each individual in the organization. Over the past two years, IT service providers and industry analysts have been explaining why it is important to move towards experience-level agreements (XLAs). Besides...
Public Safetysantanvalley.com

EPCOR USA Telephone Service Vendor Impacted by Ransomware

The third-party vendor that provides and operates EPCOR USA's (EPCOR USA) customer telephone system has reported a ransomware attack. While there is no indication to date that customer data has been compromised, customer phone services are operating below normal capacity and bill payment by phone is currently unavailable. What happened.
Economydigitalconnectmag.com

6 Essentials Dropshipping Features Your Business Needs

E-Commerce companies can be of a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs. Some online stores are small, one-person operations managed by entrepreneurs for the sake of enjoyment and profit. Others are larger businesses with larger teams that provide services instead of products. There are many freight brokerages in the industry. Many eCommerce sites on the internet operate under just about any business model you can think of.
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

A Quick Guide to Managing Your Remote Team in the New Normal

During the height of the pandemic, remote work became a necessity for nearly all companies. Now lockdowns are ending, but many businesses have decided to stay working remotely. There are a number of advantages to remote work, including lower costs and more productive, happier employees. However, if you're planning to have a permanent, full-time remote team, you need to master remote-team management.
Softwaretechspective.net

Can CRM Software Enhance Engagement in Online Casinos?

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software has been used by business across the world in a variety of industries for years now. The software helps businesses track prospects and sales and stay on top of their operations so they are providing their customers with the best possible services. In recent years,...
Technologyitprotoday.com

Security operations center (SOC): The what, why, and how

A Security Operations Center (SOC) houses IT security professionals responsible for continuously monitoring the security posture of an organization. Its goal is to detect, analyze, respond to, neutralize, and remediate cyberattacks using strong processes and a wide variety of security tools. SOCs collect data from other IT infrastructures and hunt...
Marketssmallbiztrends.com

2021 Remote Work Trends

As 2021 begins to come to an end, it’s clear that the shift towards remote working will remain. Companies continue to be hesitant around bringing employees back in full-time, and employees are similarly reticent to come back to the office. Nevertheless, working remotely offers many benefits, and many trends have...
SoftwareComputerworld

Otter.ai expands reach of Otter Assistant for video chats

AI-powered transcription firm Otter.ai's Otter Assistant, a tool that can automatically join calendared video meetings on a user’s behalf, expanded its reach beyond Zoom this week. It now works with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex. Available to Otter.ai Business users, the tool is designed to make video meetings...
PoliticsGovernment Technology

Future Cloud Strategies for Government Services

Cloud technologies have definitely proven their value to the public sector over the last 18 months. Agile and powerful, the cloud offers governments the ability to innovate at scale while leveraging existing infrastructure to affordably modernize government IT. But things are just heating up for the future of cloud. As current cloud strategies become proven, they’ll need to evolve into something new – a “Future Cloud” approach.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Achieve the Full Potential of Your New Business With This Webinar

Achieving the full potential of your new business when you start out can be daunting. The key is acquiring some key knowledge base and skill sets so you can keep your dream alive for the long run. The Steps to Start Your Business webinar will outline these steps so you can legally start your business get it up and running on the right foot. Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com will host this free webinar.
Career Development & AdviceNew Haven Register

A Quick Guide to Managing Your Remote Team in the New Normal

During the height of the pandemic, remote work became a necessity for nearly all companies. Now lockdowns are ending, but many businesses have decided to stay working remotely. There are a number of advantages to remote work, including lower costs and more productive, happier employees. However, if you're planning to have a permanent, full-time remote team, you need to master remote-team management.
Career Development & AdviceNorwalk Hour

A Quick Guide to Managing Your Remote Team in the New Normal

During the height of the pandemic, remote work became a necessity for nearly all companies. Now lockdowns are ending, but many businesses have decided to stay working remotely. There are a number of advantages to remote work, including lower costs and more productive, happier employees. However, if you're planning to have a permanent, full-time remote team, you need to master remote-team management.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

A Quick Guide to Managing Your Remote Team in the New Normal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. During the height of the pandemic, remote work became a necessity for nearly all companies. Now lockdowns are ending, but many businesses have decided to stay working remotely. There are a number of advantages to remote work, including lower costs and more productive, happier employees. However, if you're planning to have a permanent, full-time remote team, you need to master remote-team management.

Comments / 0

Community Policy