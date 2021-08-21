Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Newberry

(NEWBERRY, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Newberry companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newberry:

1. Secretary/CNA - Clinic

🏛️ Helen Newberry Joy Hospital

📍 Newberry, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serving Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital is DNV Accredited, Critical Access Hospital. As one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostic ...

2. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,171 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Newberry, MI

💰 $2,171 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Newberry, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. Registered Nurse RN, Med/Surg & ED float, $31/hr + Differential!

🏛️ Comp Resource Group

📍 Newberry, MI

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comp Resource Group (CRG) has been Retained by Helen Newberry Joy Hospital one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostics hospitals located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (MI ...

4. Full Time Cable Service Technician/Installer

🏛️ WeConnect

📍 Newberry, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ID: Newberry Location: Newberry, MI Get paid NOW to learn a new career! WeConnect is a regional service provider for DISH Network serving customers in Michigan for over 20 years. Specializing in DISH ...

5. Dentist- $4200 per week-$105/hr- Correctional Facilities

🏛️ Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc.

📍 Newberry, MI

💰 $105 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc. has immediate needs for Dentist to fill full-time positions at Correctional Facilities and State Hospitals throughout the State of Michigan. Healthcare ...

6. Nurse RN, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, up to $32.35 per hour

🏛️ Comp Resource Group

📍 Newberry, MI

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comp Resource Group (CRG) has been Retained by Helen Newberry Joy Hospital - one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostics hospitals located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (MI ...