Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.