Elkins, WV

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Elkins Today
 8 days ago

(Elkins, WV) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Account Executive (Partially Remote)

🏛️ Lamar Advertising Company

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a dynamic sales rep interested in helping local businesses? If so, we'd love to have you join our sales team! We need someone who truly appreciates the connection between marketing and sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Verifications Specialist - Work from Home - VA, MD, WV

🏛️ Lowers Risk Group

📍 Elkins, WV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a remote, full-time, work from home position MUST HAVE THE ABILITY TO WORK FROM HOME These positions are eligible for a retention bonus of $ 200.00 payable after 90 days of employment and an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

