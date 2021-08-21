STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $103.91 Million

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Unprecedented and volatile market movements can affect one's investments and the returns earned from them. In order to protect one's savings from these increasing market volatilities, it is best to choose a sound financial plan that is not affected by market movements. However, a lower interest rate regime in the fixed-income market has also discouraged individuals from investing in instruments like Fixed Deposit. But,Here's why one can choose to invest in this FD during these times.