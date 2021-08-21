Cancel
STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $103.91 Million

By Emily Schoerning
 8 days ago

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $103.91 million and $4.25 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

