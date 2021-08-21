Cancel
HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 265.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

