Job alert: These Montgomery jobs are accepting applications

(MONTGOMERY, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Montgomery companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Montgomery:

1. Sales Representative & Leadership Position

🏛️ Conquest Business Group

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates must be coachable and hard working. We are interviewing this upcoming week for a dedicated and driven Sales or Sales Management Professional to head expansion efforts in the area. In an ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - COVID19 - $3,137 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $3,137 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Montgomery, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

4. Retirement Community Managers

🏛️ Resort Lifestyle Communities

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resort Lifestyle Communities is seeking a dynamic couple to lead and manage one of our independent living retirement communities located various states across the nation. This role is strategically ...

5. Insurance Sales Representative - Entry Level #ARG1

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 34

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

6. Assembly Worker

🏛️ Automation Personnel Services

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assembly Worker Job Summary Automation Personnel Services is looking for hard-working Assembly Workers to work 12-hour shifts. In this job, you will be responsible for performing an array of duties ...

7. Call Center Representative

🏛️ TRC Professional Solutions

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Call Center Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving issues. Responsibilities

8. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $13.00 an hour R15601 Lawn Specialist 801 Oliver Court, Montgomery, Alabama 36117 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

9. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

10. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work

🏛️ The Monteith Group

📍 Montgomery, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...