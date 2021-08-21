Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.60 Million

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $137.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.