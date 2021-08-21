Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.60 Million

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $137.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Nsa#Citigroup#Bmo Capital Markets#Morgan Stanley#Fmr Llc#First Trust Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy