Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, VA

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Lexington, VA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bYsnw6j00

1. DevOps Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $190,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AWESOME REMOTE DevOps Engineer Role with GREAT benefits! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Sharon Brown Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales, Ambitious Team Player, Work From Home $75K-$300k

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team, helping American families protect their families. We are currently looking for representatives ranging from ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. General Manager/Operator

🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 144 - Lynchburg, VA Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work from Home Independent Sales Representative

🏛️ Rednour Agency - SFG

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a warm leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part Time Remote Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Delaney Agency with Symmetry Financial

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for a highly competent and qualified individual to work from home and execute underwriting assistance strategies and consult with new clientele in a rapidly expanding Texas ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lexington Dispatch

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington, VA
30
Followers
175
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lexington, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Staunton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Sales Consultant#Devops#American#Va Remote Type N#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Spanish#Az Co#S P Data Llc Lexington#Home Independent Sales#Rednour Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy