Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Lexington, VA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. DevOps Engineer
🏛️ Jobot
📍 Staunton, VA
💰 $190,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
AWESOME REMOTE DevOps Engineer Role with GREAT benefits! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Sharon Brown Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary ...
2. Insurance Sales, Ambitious Team Player, Work From Home $75K-$300k
🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group
📍 Lexington, VA
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Symmetry Financial Group is seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team, helping American families protect their families. We are currently looking for representatives ranging from ...
3. General Manager/Operator
🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC
📍 Lynchburg, VA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 144 - Lynchburg, VA Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage ...
4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Staunton, VA
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Staunton, VA
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative
🏛️ S&P Data LLC
📍 Lexington, VA
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...
7. Work from Home Independent Sales Representative
🏛️ Rednour Agency - SFG
📍 Lexington, VA
💰 $2,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a warm leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or ...
8. Part Time Remote Sales Consultant
🏛️ The Delaney Agency with Symmetry Financial
📍 Staunton, VA
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are currently searching for a highly competent and qualified individual to work from home and execute underwriting assistance strategies and consult with new clientele in a rapidly expanding Texas ...
