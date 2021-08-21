Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Lexington, VA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. DevOps Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $190,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AWESOME REMOTE DevOps Engineer Role with GREAT benefits! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Sharon Brown Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary ...

2. Insurance Sales, Ambitious Team Player, Work From Home $75K-$300k

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team, helping American families protect their families. We are currently looking for representatives ranging from ...

3. General Manager/Operator

🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 144 - Lynchburg, VA Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

7. Work from Home Independent Sales Representative

🏛️ Rednour Agency - SFG

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a warm leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or ...

8. Part Time Remote Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Delaney Agency with Symmetry Financial

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for a highly competent and qualified individual to work from home and execute underwriting assistance strategies and consult with new clientele in a rapidly expanding Texas ...