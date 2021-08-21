Job alert: These jobs are open in Big Rapids

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Big Rapids.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Big Rapids:

1. Semi-Local CDL A Job - Stanwood, MI

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Stanwood, MI

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS ...

2. Diesel Fleet Mechanic - Earn $25/Hour + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - Grand Rapids Diesel Mechanic

📍 Pierson, MI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Fleet Mechanic Technicians Earn $25/Hour + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - $600 Yearly Tool Allowance Willing To Relocate The Right Candidate We offer our associates the opportunity to ...

3. Customer Service/Licensed Agent

🏛️ CHRISTOPHER CONFLITTI- Insurance Agency

📍 Cedar Springs, MI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are growing and are looking to hire not just anyone, but the ''right'' someone. This is a full-time position. You will be responsible for providing customer service to our current clients, while ...

4. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Stanwood, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Warehouse Packers with Nestle in Stanwood, MI. Weekly pay starting at $20.00 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We have openings on multiple shifts and ...

5. Maintenance Utility Technician - Home Daily - Earn $17/Hour + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - Grand Rapids Technician

📍 Stanwood, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Maintenance Utility Worker Technicians Home Daily - Earn $17/hour - Excellent Benefits We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to ...

6. General Production Worker - hiring for Ventra in Evart!

🏛️ Arch Staffing and Consulting

📍 Evart, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for Ventra in Evart! No longer drug testing for THC. All positions hire in very quickly - 45 days. Union environment. No experience required, will train. Work tasks include

7. Housekeeper / Care provider

🏛️ Creekside in home help

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mature health care provider/housekeeper to join our team. You will perform a variety of duties while at our client's homes that include personal care, housekeeping, cooking ...

8. General Merchandise Overnight Stocking Clerk - $15/Hour

🏛️ Meijer

📍 Cedar Springs, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Today, with our current team members, we have the strength to help you grow in any career direction you want, whether in our stores, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities or our Midwest ...

9. Amazon Package Sorter - $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Howard City, MI

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Caledonia, MI Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.20, plus up to $2,000 * sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

10. QDOBA TEAM MEMBER

🏛️ QDOBA

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS RESTAURANT TEAM MEMBER $11.00 to $14.00 PER HOUR Crew Member Benefits: * Flexible scheduling * Free meal when working * 50% discount for family and friends when you dine with them