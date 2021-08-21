Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

Job alert: These jobs are open in Big Rapids

Posted by 
Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 7 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Big Rapids.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Big Rapids:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYsntSY00

1. Semi-Local CDL A Job - Stanwood, MI

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Stanwood, MI

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Diesel Fleet Mechanic - Earn $25/Hour + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - Grand Rapids Diesel Mechanic

📍 Pierson, MI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Fleet Mechanic Technicians Earn $25/Hour + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - $600 Yearly Tool Allowance Willing To Relocate The Right Candidate We offer our associates the opportunity to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service/Licensed Agent

🏛️ CHRISTOPHER CONFLITTI- Insurance Agency

📍 Cedar Springs, MI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are growing and are looking to hire not just anyone, but the ''right'' someone. This is a full-time position. You will be responsible for providing customer service to our current clients, while ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Stanwood, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Warehouse Packers with Nestle in Stanwood, MI. Weekly pay starting at $20.00 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We have openings on multiple shifts and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance Utility Technician - Home Daily - Earn $17/Hour + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - Grand Rapids Technician

📍 Stanwood, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Maintenance Utility Worker Technicians Home Daily - Earn $17/hour - Excellent Benefits We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Production Worker - hiring for Ventra in Evart!

🏛️ Arch Staffing and Consulting

📍 Evart, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for Ventra in Evart! No longer drug testing for THC. All positions hire in very quickly - 45 days. Union environment. No experience required, will train. Work tasks include

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Housekeeper / Care provider

🏛️ Creekside in home help

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mature health care provider/housekeeper to join our team. You will perform a variety of duties while at our client's homes that include personal care, housekeeping, cooking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. General Merchandise Overnight Stocking Clerk - $15/Hour

🏛️ Meijer

📍 Cedar Springs, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Today, with our current team members, we have the strength to help you grow in any career direction you want, whether in our stores, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities or our Midwest ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Amazon Package Sorter - $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Howard City, MI

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Caledonia, MI Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.20, plus up to $2,000 * sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. QDOBA TEAM MEMBER

🏛️ QDOBA

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS RESTAURANT TEAM MEMBER $11.00 to $14.00 PER HOUR Crew Member Benefits: * Flexible scheduling * Free meal when working * 50% discount for family and friends when you dine with them

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids, MI
107
Followers
410
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
City
Caledonia, MI
City
Pierson, MI
City
Stanwood, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nestle#Diesel Fleet#Warehouse Packers#Amazon Package Sorter#Amazon Workforce#Qdoba Big Rapids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy