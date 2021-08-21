Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Taos

(TAOS, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Taos companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Taos:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Ranchos De Taos, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Labor Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3852 per week in NM- Taos, NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $3,852 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

3. NM - Surgical Tech/1st Assist (Ortho exp. highly preferred) - $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The surgical technologist handles the instruments, supplies, and equipment necessary during the surgical procedure. He/she has an understanding of the procedure being performed and anticipates the ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Taos)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Taos WIC Supervisor

🏛️ ATA Services Inc

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Taos WIC Supervisor Pay: $25.10 Schedule: Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm Start Date: ASAP The WIC supervisor works under the direction of the Northeast Region Nutrition Program Manager and in ...

6. Client Support Analyst

🏛️ Televon

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Televon is a technology service organization providing administration and cost optimization services to small and medium sized organizations. Leveraging Televon, clients drive down IT expenses ...

7. Experienced Carpenter/Finish Carpenter

🏛️ The Salamander Company

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible, self-starter. Able to read residential blueprints. Custom framing experience, finish work a must. Must be able to communicate and listen. Must be respectful of other crew members. Must ...

8. Housekeeper

🏛️ Taos Getaway Property Management. LLC

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small property management company is looking for one more (or two who work together) housekeeper to join our crew. We have 17 vacation rental properties that keep us very busy. Our homes are known ...

9. Registered Nurse - LDRP - 13 Week Contract ($3350/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $3,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're excited to offer a rewarding opportunity for Registered Nurses experienced at caring for mothers in labor and delivery or maternity units for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,979 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Taos, NM

💰 $2,979 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Taos, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department