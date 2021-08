Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray and Olympic bronze medalist Thomas Gilman with their Olympic medals in Tokyo. Photos by John Sachs, Tech-Fall.com. Two more Olympic wrestling medalists from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, have notified USA Wrestling that they will accept their position on the U.S. World Team that will compete at the 2021 Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway, October 2-10. According to the 2021 World Team Selection Procedures, “The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Medalist, if competing at the same weight class, will receive the automatic selection to the 2021 World Team at that same weight.”