No experience necessary — Lufkin companies hiring now
(Lufkin, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lufkin companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Lufkin, TX
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
2. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Lufkin)
🏛️ Stevens Transport
📍 Lufkin, TX
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...
3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Groveton, TX
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Lufkin, TX
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Lufkin, TX
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Lufkin, TX
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
7. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling
🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division
📍 Nacogdoches, TX
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...
