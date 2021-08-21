Cancel
Naples, FL

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Naples

Naples Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Naples.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Naples:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYsngEL00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,469 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $3,469 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Naples, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. DRIVER/ MOVER/ PACKER

🏛️ PELUSO MOVERS

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOOKING FOR A DRIVER. WE ARE A MOVING AND STORAGE COMPANY. LOOKING TO FILL DRIVER POSITIONS, PACKER POSITIONS, WAREHOUSE POSITION, AND MOVING POSITIONS. Company Description MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Client Services Manager

🏛️ Sf Home Care Llc

📍 Bonita Springs, FL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a member of Seniors First Home Care Client Services team , you will be at the forefront of our mission to provide compassionate care and improve the quality of life for our clients, their families ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Store Operator

🏛️ 7-Eleven.

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview About us 7-Eleven We're hiring how convenient! Overview: We believe that to be effective leaders at 7-Eleven, we must think about the needs of our guests and our teams before we tend to our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Mancan Staffing

📍 Naples, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mancan is searching for a part-time administrative assistant for a local Condominium Office in Naples FL. Must have at least two years of front desk high rise/condo and administrative duties in a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Night auditor

🏛️ KOLTER HOSPITALITY GROUP

📍 Estero, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Hyatt Place Coconut Point - Estero, FL Position Type Full Time Salary Range $15.00 - $15.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Graveyard Job Category Hospitality - Hotel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Account Coordinator

🏛️ PrideStaff - Fort Myers

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ACCOUNT COORDINATOR GREAT PAY - GREAT SCHEDULE - GREAT COMPANY!! As an Account Coordinator, you will serve as an information resource processing invoice information, monitoring the overall process ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Bonita Springs Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Bonita Springs, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy, educating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Naples Bulletin

Naples Bulletin

Naples, FL
288
Followers
431
Post
44K+
Views
With Naples Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

