Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

These Yuma Proving Ground companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Yuma Proving Ground, AZ) These companies are hiring Yuma Proving Ground residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 10

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ San Diego Premier Marketing Inc.

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Entry Level Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all AZ

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Technology Sales Professional

🏛️ Image Source, Inc

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What are you looking for? Are you looking for an entry-level career in sales where you can earn six figures? Salary + Commission (with no commission caps) with a potential for a 200k+ annual income

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Data Entry $15 per hour Hiring NOW! (Quality Control)

🏛️ FieldWorks

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule an Interview at Call Now! Hiring Immediately Earn Up To $450/Week Work on an Important Campaign! Data Entry and Office Work! No previous experience required Full time and part time positions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

