Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Tilden

(TILDEN, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tilden.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tilden:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $4,745 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jourdanton, TX

💰 $4,745 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Jourdanton, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

2. Oil Tanker CDL

🏛️ Mission Petroleum Carriers

📍 Three Rivers, TX

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mission Petroleum Carriers, Inc. NEW HIGHER PAY RATES AND PAID TRAINING!! NOW HIRING FOR FULL TIME POSITION LOCAL CRUDE OIL DRIVERS NEEDED QUALIFICATIONS * Must have valid Class A CDL with X ...

3. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Earn $82k a Year!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Tilden, TX

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Sand Truck Drivers in Pleasanton, TX - Home Daily! What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Great pay! * Scheduled days off! * Home daily! * A company that cares about your safety ...

4. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1161.18 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jourdanton, TX

💰 $1,161 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Jourdanton, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/12/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1161.18 ...

5. Legal Assistant | Public Defender Division - Jourdanton or Floresville

🏛️ Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc.

📍 Jourdanton, TX

💰 $38,050 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRLA has an opening for a Legal Assistant with placement in Jourdanton and/or Floresville, Texas to work with the public defender program in Atascosa, Wilson, Frio and Karnes Counties. The primary ...

6. Social Worker - Public Defender Licensed Bachelor's

🏛️ Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc.

📍 Jourdanton, TX

💰 $49,380 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Public Defender Licensed Bachelor's Social Worker will be responsible for creation of a case management plan that determines the best services available for clients on the mental health caseload ...

7. Medical Assistant-National Certification | NCMA | CLIN (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Jourdanton, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

8. Neonatal ICU (NICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3384 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Jourdanton, TX

💰 $3,384 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jourdanton, TX

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Jourdanton, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 26 weeks Pay ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,721 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jourdanton, TX

💰 $2,721 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Jourdanton, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit