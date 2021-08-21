Hiring Now: These roles are open in Osceola

(OSCEOLA, IA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Osceola.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Osceola:

1. Travel Nurse - CRNA - Anesthesia - $3883.32 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Chariton, IA

💰 $3,883 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Anesthesia Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chariton, IA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 2 ...

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Indianola, IA

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is expanding, and we are looking to hire a Sales Manager in your area. This position provides the opportunity for rapid income growth and advancement upon proven proficiency with our ...

3. CDL A OTR Dry Van Truck Drivers - Up to $2,200/wk - Home Every 14-21 Days

🏛️ Crum Trucking

📍 Osceola, IA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Crum's Specialized Dispatch Board & Haul clean, finished equipment on custom J-Track dry van trailers to our customers dealer network & direct ship locations. All loads are pre-loaded ...

4. Restaurant Multi-Unit Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Creston, IA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a talented Restaurant Multi-Uniti Manager for our rapidly growing franchise group. If you love coaching and guiding teams to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction and are looking ...

5. Supervisor, Transportation - Ankeny,Iowa

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Indianola, IA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

6. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Anderson Erickson Dairy

📍 Indianola, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Qualifications * * Maintenance: 2 years (Preferred) * Mechanical Knowledge: 2 years (Preferred) * Stationary Engineer's License (Preferred) * EPA Universal Certification (Preferred) * EPA Refrigerant ...

7. Marketing Specialist

🏛️ Shivvers Mfg.

📍 Corydon, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brief Job Description: · Executes effective marketing strategies, assisting with campaign development, analyzing the effectiveness of each campaign and developing our lead generation programs. · ...

8. 2nd & 3rd Shift Cleaning-Janitorial

🏛️ Midwest Janitorial Service

📍 Osceola, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description $250.00 Sign-On Bonus! Midwest Janitorial Service, Inc. is looking to hire part-time & full-time cleaning positions. Wage varies base on shift. Overtime opportunities are available

9. REMOTE Customer Service Representative - $16.50/hr - Apply now! I

🏛️ Kelly Services Inc

📍 Cumming, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Care Representative Pay: $16.50/hr Shift: Any 8 hour shift daily within our hours of operation which is Monday - Friday 7:00 AM - 8 PM CST. Location: West Des Moines, IA 50061 (Remote ...

10. EXPRESS LANE TECHNICIANS, 5-DAY WORK WEEK

🏛️ DeYarman Ford

📍 Indianola, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2406 N Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA 50125 Quick Lane Service Technician $15 to $16 per hour plus commission! 2 Shifts Available 40-hour week! 5-day work week! Move up fast! Walk-In Applicants are ...