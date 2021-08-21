Cancel
Marshville, NC

Job alert: These jobs are open in Marshville

Posted by 
Marshville Daily
 7 days ago

(MARSHVILLE, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Marshville companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marshville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYsnY7P00

1. Insurance Sales Agents & Agencies - We've Fixed Your Biggest Marketing Issues

🏛️ Symmetry

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: No Cold Calling. Unique Sales and Ownership/Equity Opportunity. Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make $100,000+/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Monroe, NC

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Delivery Service Representative

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Indian Trail, NC

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Help us deliver pizzas all over town and earn some amazing tips plus a base rate of $10 an hour! You will receive tips and gas reimbursement for every delivery you take. Easily make $15 to $20 an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Office Manager Administrator - L&H Ins License

🏛️ FullHR, Inc

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $62,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Manager Administrator with a current or past Life and Health Insurance License to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant Assistant Manager hiring immediately! Salary range $45, 000 - $55, 000 with an aggressive bonus structure ! We are looking for Self-Starters, Hands-On, proven leaders with High Volume ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $23 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Monroe, NC

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE!$23 Per Hour Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Forklift- Shipping Associate

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark South Charlotte is looking for a Direct Hire Production Floater Forklift operator with shipping experience! This opportunity at a manufacturer company in the South Charlotte area and is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Licensed Healthcare Plan Consultant - Entry Level - ( Must live within 25 miles of Huntsville)

🏛️ Alorica

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$15/hour Weekly sales bonus We pay for you to obtain your Health Insurance Sales License DETAILS TO CONSIDER * Training will be onsite at our new location of 9238 Madison Blvd. Ste:900 Madison, AL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Marshville Daily

Marshville, NC
ABOUT

With Marshville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

