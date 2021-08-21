Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Kamas

(Kamas, UT) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Kamas are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Rocky Mountain Careers

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Rocky Mountain Inc. is a local company in the greater Utah County area and we have 7 openings in our Customer Service department. Starts at $800 per week. We offer: * Flexible Schedule * Full Time ...

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Park City, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Retail Customer Service Part-time

🏛️ Big 5 Sporting Goods

📍 Park City, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Big 5 Sporting Goods is now Accepting Applications for our new store in Park City, UT! *Part-time positions start at $15.75 to $16.80 an hour. Apply online at Big5.com/careers where you will select a ...

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ IsoTalent

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $25,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Competitive pay! $70,000 - $100,000 annually * Fantastic work environment where employees are recognized and encouraged! * 5 day work week! * Part time and full time availability. * Top reps are ...

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ Highland Cove Retirement Community

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Starting at $13.00 15.00 / hour. We are actively looking for Full time and Part Time Housekeepers. Come and join our team! Position Summary: The Housekeeper leads servers to deliver services with a ...

7. Resort Associate - Part Time - $15/hr

🏛️ Park City Mountain

📍 Park City, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Reach Your Peak at Vail Resorts. As a community of adventurers and discoverers, Vail Resorts delivers an experience of a lifetime to our guests and our employees. Our team is made whole by the brave ...

8. UT Employment Specialist Salt Lake County

🏛️ RISE INC FAMILY

📍 Draper, UT

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Draper, UT - Draper, UT Remote Type N/A Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $11.80 - $11.80 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift ...