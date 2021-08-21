Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamas, UT

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Kamas

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 7 days ago

(Kamas, UT) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Kamas are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYsnXEg00

1. Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Rocky Mountain Careers

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Rocky Mountain Inc. is a local company in the greater Utah County area and we have 7 openings in our Customer Service department. Starts at $800 per week. We offer: * Flexible Schedule * Full Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Park City, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Customer Service Part-time

🏛️ Big 5 Sporting Goods

📍 Park City, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Big 5 Sporting Goods is now Accepting Applications for our new store in Park City, UT! *Part-time positions start at $15.75 to $16.80 an hour. Apply online at Big5.com/careers where you will select a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ IsoTalent

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $25,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Competitive pay! $70,000 - $100,000 annually * Fantastic work environment where employees are recognized and encouraged! * 5 day work week! * Part time and full time availability. * Top reps are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ Highland Cove Retirement Community

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Starting at $13.00 15.00 / hour. We are actively looking for Full time and Part Time Housekeepers. Come and join our team! Position Summary: The Housekeeper leads servers to deliver services with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Resort Associate - Part Time - $15/hr

🏛️ Park City Mountain

📍 Park City, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Reach Your Peak at Vail Resorts. As a community of adventurers and discoverers, Vail Resorts delivers an experience of a lifetime to our guests and our employees. Our team is made whole by the brave ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. UT Employment Specialist Salt Lake County

🏛️ RISE INC FAMILY

📍 Draper, UT

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Draper, UT - Draper, UT Remote Type N/A Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $11.80 - $11.80 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
14
Followers
221
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Draper, UT
City
Orem, UT
City
Kamas, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vail Resorts#Rocky Mountain Inc#Big5 Com#Housekeeper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy