Santa Claus, IN

A job on your schedule? These Santa Claus positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
 7 days ago

(Santa Claus, IN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Santa Claus are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYsnWLx00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Lynnville, IN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physician / Surgery - General / Indiana / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Jasper, IN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Fed Ex Delivery Driver

🏛️ Bright Flag Recruiting

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $170 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities and Duties * ACH Inc of KY is hiring! Independent service provider for FedEx in Evansville, IN is actively seeking qualified candidates for full and part time delivery drivers. All ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Associate (Part Time)

🏛️ Indy Leasing dba Aarons

📍 Jasper, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PART TIME POSITION $12-15 per hour. Approximately 20 hour work week; conditionally, additional hours may be available. Base hourly pay; sales commission opportunities and monthly bonuses available

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Owensboro, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Resort Housekeeper - Part Time

🏛️ Sun Communities

📍 Santa Claus, IN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Resort Housekeeper - Part Time Lake Rudolph Campground (LAR) If you like to clean, join our team! We are looking for a Housekeeper to work with us at one of our resort locations. You will help us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

