Rutland, VT

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Rutland

Rutland News Beat
 7 days ago

(RUTLAND, VT) Companies in Rutland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rutland:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYsnVTE00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Operations / Property Manager

🏛️ Trandon Associates, Inc

📍 Hartford, VT

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Oversee daily business operations of the current portfolio and assist with the formation and implementation of the Company's strategic plan for continued expansion of the portfolio. CORE EXPECTATIONS

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Jconnect Infotech Inc

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Physical Therapist Location: Rutland, VT 05701 Facility Type: Rehabilitation Center Term: Contract; 13 weeks Shift: 8:00 am 4:30 pm Pay Rate: $47/hr. Start: ASAP Details The Physical Therapist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Automotive Service Technician

🏛️ Formula Ford of Rutland

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Service Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Responsibilities: * Diagnose ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Manager-Leading Casual Dining Concept

🏛️ Gecko ME, MA, NH, VT

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $62,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant Manager Casual Dining Concept *Immediate Interview We are growing fast! Come be part of our time! We are looking for a Restaurant Manager to join our team that is all about the relaxed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Light Truck Mechanic

🏛️ Butler America

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Light Truck Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for providing preventive maintenance to various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Senior Housekeeper

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Killington, VT

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job in Woodstock, VT

🏛️ Hunt Transportation

📍 Woodstock, VT

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job - Woodstock, Vermont Hunt Flatbed Owner Operators At Hunt Transportation, we admire the independent spirit of flatbed owner operators and are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in VT- Rutland, VT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,845 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $2,845 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Rutland, Vermont. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

Rutland News Beat

Rutland News Beat

ABOUT

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

