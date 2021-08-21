Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Lefor

(LEFOR, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Lefor.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lefor:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. ND - CT Technologist- $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Monday - Thursday 1300-2100, Friday day shifts with weekend and call rotation. Prefer CT and Dexa proficiency. Shift: Mon - Thurs Evenings, Friday Days, Rotating Weekends and Call Specialty Type

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,851 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $1,851 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Dickinson, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

4. CDL Equipment Operator / Laborer

🏛️ Extreme Underground HDD LLC

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Extreme Underground HDD LLC in Dickinson, ND is actively seeking a dependable full-time CDL Equipment Operator / Laborer to drive DOT equipment and assist in setting up and preparing the job site

5. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedules * Daily Access to 50% of Earned Wages * Meal Discounts * Health Insurance Available after 60 days for those working 30 hours per week ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Diamond Truck Equipment

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Welder Fabricator to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld and assemble new metal forms. Responsibilities: * Manufacture and ...

8. Commercial Roofers/Laborers

🏛️ Twin City Roofing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Twin City Roofing specializes in the application of single-ply membranes on commercial buildings such as schools, hospitals, office buildings, shopping centers, power plants, etc. We are central ...

9. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

10. Fast Track to Management/Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for leadership-oriented individuals to join our Fast Track Management Program. In this program, you'll have the opportunity to accelerate your path to management, and advance within 12 ...