West Wendover, NV

Hiring Now: These roles are open in West Wendover

West Wendover News Watch
West Wendover News Watch
 7 days ago

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Companies in West Wendover are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Wendover:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYsnThm00

1. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (West Wendover)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Wendover, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Department Manager

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee and not McDonald's USA. This franchisee owns a license to use McDonald's logos and food products ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Paramedics and EMTs

🏛️ Wendover Ambulance

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring full time and part-time. Wendover Ambulance offers an incredible hands-on experience for our EMS providers. Our service area is over 8000 square miles. We provide advanced life support in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 West Wendover, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ Grant Trucking

📍 Oasis, NV

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A DRIVERS You hit the road a lot. And let's be honest, it can make home life tough. We know a thing or two about that because we're a family company. That's why we've built our business around ...

Click Here to Apply Now

