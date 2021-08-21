Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Cambridge

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cambridge.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cambridge:

1. Medical Surgical - Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $2376 per week in ID- Weiser, ID

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

3. Sanitation - Weirser

Job Description:

Advance Services is now hiring Sanitation Workers in Weiser, ID * Monday - Sunday * $12.00 an hour * 11:00pm - 7:00am Summary: * Be responsible in washing and sanitizing equipment with chemicals ...

4. Merchandiser

Job Description:

Job Overview Merchandiser in Payette, Wiser, Fruitland, New Plymouth and surrounding areas The Merchandiser is responsible for providing high-quality merchandising support for Keurig Dr Pepper brands ...

5. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

6. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Council)

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Production - Swing Shift Weiser

Job Description:

Advance Services is now hiring an Entry Production Line Worker in Weiser, ID * Monday - Friday (possible Saturday's depending on production) * $11.65 an hour * 4:30pm - 2:30am Job Duties: * Recognize ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,045 per week

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Weiser, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2045 / Week

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Weiser, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

10. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

Job Description:

PAY $927-$1,008 WEEKLY PAY $48,204-$52,431 Top CPM: 0.42 SplitEffective Pay / Mile: $0.434 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 Days Home Every 3-4 Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Teams will live load in Nampa, ID ...