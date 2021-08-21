These Hazard companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Hazard, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Hazard companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Truck Technician / Mechanic -All Levels

🏛️ Western Branch Diesel, LLC.

📍 Lost Creek, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Truck Technician / Mechanic - All Levels Western Branch Diesel Lost Creek, KY $17 - $35 Per Hour Whether you are looking to start your career as entry / apprentice Heavy Truck Technician or are an ...

2. Legal Secretary

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Hazard, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark is hiring for a Legal Secretary in Hazard, KY! As a Legal Secretary you will be responsible for: * Assembling documents * Data entry * Organizing and maintaining files * Preparing grant ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Hyden, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Hazard, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...