Hazard, KY

These Hazard companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Hazard Post
 7 days ago

(Hazard, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Hazard companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Truck Technician / Mechanic -All Levels

🏛️ Western Branch Diesel, LLC.

📍 Lost Creek, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Truck Technician / Mechanic - All Levels Western Branch Diesel Lost Creek, KY $17 - $35 Per Hour Whether you are looking to start your career as entry / apprentice Heavy Truck Technician or are an ...

2. Legal Secretary

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Hazard, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark is hiring for a Legal Secretary in Hazard, KY! As a Legal Secretary you will be responsible for: * Assembling documents * Data entry * Organizing and maintaining files * Preparing grant ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Hyden, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Hazard, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

ABOUT

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

