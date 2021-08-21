Get hired! Job openings in and around Art

(ART, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Art.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Art:

1. Staff Home Health RN - Llano, TX up to $45/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Home Health RNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Llano, TX and surrounding areas. Paying up to $45/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is a step ...

2. Restaurant Manager Full Service

🏛️ Cooper's Bar B Q

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Supervise and coordinate all culinary ...

3. Motor Grader Operator (Brady, Texas)

🏛️ CRH Americas Materials

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: 318422 Texas Materials is a locally-based construction company and building materials supplier, which is A CRH Company, the largest asphalt, ready mix and aggregates producer in North America

4. Traffic Technician

🏛️ Nixon Engineering LLC

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nixon Engineering is looking for employees that will work outside every day to make sure customer, crews, drivers and our own teams get home safely. JOIN US IF YOU: · Like working outside · Work ...

5. Front Desk Agent

🏛️ VISHOM INC

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $18,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Front Desk Agent to become a part of our team! You will accommodate patrons, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities: * Register and assign ...

6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

7. Central Texas Primary Care

🏛️ The Medicus Firm

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Brady, Texas. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com CENTRAL TEXAS Primary Care Opportunity $300,000+ Annual Income Potential * Competitive ...

8. Registered Nurse - Emergency Department

🏛️ Incredible Health

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Incredible Health is seeking a Registered Nurse for a permanent Emergency position at a partnering hospital system with locations in the Llano, TX and surrounding areas. * Preferred shifts: Day shift ...

9. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

10. Equipment Operator (Brady, Texas) (Construction)

🏛️ Texas Materials Group, Inc

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Equipment Operator (Brady, Texas) (Construction) Job ID: 318439 Texas Materialsis a locally-based construction company and building materials supplier, which is A CRH Company, the largest asphalt ...