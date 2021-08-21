Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Hiring now! Jobs in Stamford with an immediate start

Posted by 
Stamford Updates
Stamford Updates
 7 days ago

(Stamford, CT) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Stamford are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYsn0RC00

1. Grocery Shopper - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Bayville, NY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Bayville, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DNY4 Bethpage, NY (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DNY4 - Bethpage - 201 Grumman Road West ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 Mahwah, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 White Plains, NY

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers Home Every Night

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Port Chester, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers Home Every Night Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openings for Class A CDL Shuttle/Dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Greenlawn, NY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stamford Updates

Stamford Updates

Stamford, CT
40
Followers
189
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Prudential Insurance#Dialamerica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy