Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Telluride

(TELLURIDE, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Telluride.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Telluride:

1. Field Operations Manager

🏛️ Controlled Hydronics, Inc.

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"Plumbing and Mechanical Contractor in Southwest Colorado looking for a field superintendent. Must have extensive experience in Plumbing and HVAC and be capable of effectively managing up to 15 ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

3. Owner Services Coordinator

🏛️ Accor Hotels

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Owner Services Coordinator You are a multi-tasker and are able to work independently, performing a wide range of complex and confidential administrative duties to support your team. You communicate ...

4. Office Coordinator

🏛️ ASAP Accounting & Payroll, Inc.

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASAP is looking for an Office Coordinator to join our team in our Telluride office. The Coordinator is responsible for overseeing the general administrative functions and any events or activities in ...

5. Audio Video Technician

🏛️ Artistic Systems

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION AV Installation Technician | Telluride, Colorado a world class ski resort. We are 80 miles from the Utah, Arizona and New Mexico borders, away from the big city and close to endless ...

6. Communities that Care Mobilizer - Montrose

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of an organization that has been providing compassionate and comprehensive human services to Western Colorado for 70 years. At Hilltop, we put People First and we value relationship ...

7. On-Call Juvenile Intake Screener - Montrose County CYDC

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of an organization that has been providing compassionate and comprehensive human services to Western Colorado for 70 years. At Hilltop, we put People First and we value relationship ...

8. Primary Care RN- Full-Time

🏛️ Telluride Regional Medical Center

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Telluride Regional Medical Center is seeking to hire a full-time Primary Care Nurse. The Primary Care Nurse is responsible for managing the individualized patient care by promoting and restoring ...

9. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Telluride)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

10. Reception Guest Services Host & Driver

🏛️ Accor Hotels

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reception Guest Services Host & Driver Always lending a helping hand with a smile. As a Reception Host, your passion for the property, and your respect for our guests' belongings will ensure that our ...