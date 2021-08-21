Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Telluride, CO

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Telluride

Posted by 
Telluride News Alert
Telluride News Alert
 7 days ago

(TELLURIDE, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Telluride.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Telluride:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYsmx6500

1. Field Operations Manager

🏛️ Controlled Hydronics, Inc.

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"Plumbing and Mechanical Contractor in Southwest Colorado looking for a field superintendent. Must have extensive experience in Plumbing and HVAC and be capable of effectively managing up to 15 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Owner Services Coordinator

🏛️ Accor Hotels

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Owner Services Coordinator You are a multi-tasker and are able to work independently, performing a wide range of complex and confidential administrative duties to support your team. You communicate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Office Coordinator

🏛️ ASAP Accounting & Payroll, Inc.

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASAP is looking for an Office Coordinator to join our team in our Telluride office. The Coordinator is responsible for overseeing the general administrative functions and any events or activities in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Audio Video Technician

🏛️ Artistic Systems

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION AV Installation Technician | Telluride, Colorado a world class ski resort. We are 80 miles from the Utah, Arizona and New Mexico borders, away from the big city and close to endless ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Communities that Care Mobilizer - Montrose

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of an organization that has been providing compassionate and comprehensive human services to Western Colorado for 70 years. At Hilltop, we put People First and we value relationship ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. On-Call Juvenile Intake Screener - Montrose County CYDC

🏛️ Hilltop

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of an organization that has been providing compassionate and comprehensive human services to Western Colorado for 70 years. At Hilltop, we put People First and we value relationship ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Primary Care RN- Full-Time

🏛️ Telluride Regional Medical Center

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Telluride Regional Medical Center is seeking to hire a full-time Primary Care Nurse. The Primary Care Nurse is responsible for managing the individualized patient care by promoting and restoring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Telluride)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Reception Guest Services Host & Driver

🏛️ Accor Hotels

📍 Telluride, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reception Guest Services Host & Driver Always lending a helping hand with a smile. As a Reception Host, your passion for the property, and your respect for our guests' belongings will ensure that our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Telluride News Alert

Telluride News Alert

Telluride, CO
8
Followers
206
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Telluride News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
State
Arizona State
City
Montrose, CO
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Hydronics#Cdl#Asap Accounting Payroll#The Primary Care Nurse#National Agents Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy