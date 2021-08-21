These jobs are hiring in Camp Nelson — and they let you set your own schedule

(Camp Nelson, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Camp Nelson-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Wofford Heights, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Porterville, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Cook

🏛️ TREDC Admin Services

📍 Porterville, CA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION POSITION TITLE: Part-Time Cook WORKSITE: Stoney Creek BBQ 31267 Highway 190 Porterville, CA 93257 GENERAL POSITION DESCRIPTION: The Cook is responsible for the preparation of high ...

4. Public Outreach Specialist - Ringe Dam Removal

🏛️ California Trout

📍 California Hot Springs, CA

💰 $48 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Public Outreach Specialist - Rindge Dam Removal Position Summary: The Public Outreach Specialist position is a part-time position in California Trout's South Coast regional office in San Diego

5. Retail Stocking Associate $16.05/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Porterville, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

6. Food Truck Cook

🏛️ TREDC Admin Services

📍 Porterville, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION POSITION TITLE: Part-Time Food Truck Cook WORKSITE: Food Truck Porterville, CA. 93257 GENERAL POSITION DESCRIPTION: The Cook is responsible for the preparation of high-quality food in ...