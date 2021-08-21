Cancel
Andrews, TX

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Andrews require no experience

Posted by 
Andrews Daily
Andrews Daily
 7 days ago

(Andrews, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Andrews companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYsmsgS00

1. Cement EO Midland 7.27

🏛️ Nexus Staffing Solutions

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced and Entry level Oil and Gas Class A CDL Cement Operators * Do you have your Class A CDL? * Would you like to work for the world's largest oilfield services company? * Would you like to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Safety & Compliance Assistant

🏛️ NOBULL LOGISTICS

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Filing * Data Entry * Assisting with orientation * General office

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Midland)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Midland, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Andrews, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist Odessa, TX 6439

🏛️ Lucid Hearing

📍 Gardendale, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Andrews Daily

Andrews Daily

Andrews, TX
23
Followers
161
Post
3K+
Views
