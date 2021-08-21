Cancel
Columbus, OH

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

 7 days ago

(Columbus, OH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Columbus are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Truck Driver CDL A - Local | Springboro, OH

🏛️ TransForce

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description TransForce is seeking part-time Class A Shuttle Drivers in Springboro, OH * $22.00 per Hour plus Benefits & Home Daily * Every other Sunday - 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM * Shuttling trailers to ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Event Sales Representative

🏛️ Moocho

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time: (part time available in some cities not listed) Compensation : $50,000 + / annually (Guarantee of $17.25/ hour and commission) Locations : Columbus, OH - OSU, Boise, ID - Boise State ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Part Time Manufacturing Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Marysville, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If you're looking for a Manufacturing job, then look no further! Adecco is looking for candidates who thrive in a fast-moving environment for Manufacturing Assembler jobs at Honda, in Marysville ...

